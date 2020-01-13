Collaboration will provide a broader set of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the market

Johnson Controls announced today its leading global retail solutions portfolio, Sensormatic Solutions, and Intel Corporation will collaborate to deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions for retailers. Moving forward, Sensormatic Solutions AI portfolio at the edge will be based on Intel platforms. Sensormatic Solutions will also leverage Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit as well as Intel models for delivering its solutions.

This collaboration will come to life at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Among many other innovative technologies, the companies will showcase the Computer Vision Platform, which leverages Intel OpenVINO and the Sensormatic Smart Hub and Artificial Intelligence Camera developed collaboratively with Intel for the edge.

AI Vision Intelligence The AI Vision Intelligence demo will show how to drive targeted behavior to improve store operations and shopper experience. It encompasses deep learning models, image processing and the AI camera developed with Intel to assess associates' responsiveness to customers and measure how customers interact with merchandise and more.

Shopper Engagement The Shopper Engagement demo is intended to help provide actionable insights regarding shopper behaviors along the shopping journey. Combined with the AI camera developed collaboratively with Intel, Sensormatic Solutions technology enables retailers to gain real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision making. The solution will provide real-time information regarding inventory levels dropping below defined goals, out of stock conditions by SKU, and shoppers' viewing and interactions with merchandise.

"The retail industry continues to evolve, and our collaboration with Intel will help us take on the industry's biggest challenges," said Subramanian Kunchithapatham, vice president, Engineering, Sensormatic Solutions. "The collaboration will allow us to deliver smart, connected and scalable solutions that allow retailers to gain real-time insights into inventory, shoppers, associates and the retail environment throughout the entire customer journey."

"Retail is one of a few industries really pushing the envelope in how businesses apply and create measurable value with Edge AI solutions. Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls is at the forefront of this revolution, applying compute efficient vision at the edge for their customers who stand to gain real world insights and measurable business impacts." said Joe Jensen, Intel vice president and general manager, Internet of Things Group

Visit booth #5401 from Jan. 12-14 to see firsthand how Sensormatic Solutions and Intel are enabling smart, connected shopper engagement. For more information, please visit our media center at www.sensormatic.com/media-center

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco, York, Metasys, Ruskin, Titus, Frick, Penn, Sabroe, Simplex, Ansul and Grinnell. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. By combining critical insights into retail inventory, shopper traffic and loss prevention, Sensormatic Solutions powers operational excellence at scale and helps create unique shopping experiences. Our solutions deliver real-time visibility and predictive analytics for accurate decision-making across the enterprise, enabling retailers to confidently move into the future. With more than 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, we capture 40 billion shopper visits and track and protect billions of items each year. Our retail portfolio features the premier Sensormatic, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE brands. Please visit http://www.sensormatic.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and our YouTube channel.

