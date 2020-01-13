LIDDS AB: LIDDS: Stockpicker's buy recommendation for 2020 picks LIDDS share as one of twelve attractive Swedish companies

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ)

In a novel analysis by Stockpicker, an independent Swedish financial firm focusing on stock and fund analysis, LIDDS is listed as one of twelve interesting shares to invest in for 2020.

Stockpicker sees 2020 as an eventful year with several inflection points for LIDDS, combined with a relatively low risk profile in the short term as Liproca Depot should be close to more licensing deals and a phase III study. Stockpicker highlights that LIDDS is operated with relatively low costs and that license agreements and milestone payments can provide significant cash contributions. In addition, LIDDS has historically shown a shareholder-friendly strategy and successfully completed minor directed share issues at limited discounts.

The full analysis in Swedish is found here:

https://www.stockpicker.se/senaste-nytt/lidds-handelserikt-ar-vantar

