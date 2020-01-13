The "Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

The growth of the smart meter data management market in Europe at a CAGR of 15.02% during the forecasted period 2019-2027.

The UK, Russia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe constitute the market for smart meter data management in the European region.

It is predicted that the deployment of smart electricity meters is one of the segments that drive the growth of the market in terms of revenue in Europe. Countries like France, Italy, and Germany are among the biggest countries in Europe that offer significant opportunities for the smart meter data management market. European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which is the DSO responsible for electricity supply activities of 95% French municipalities, is also responsible for implementation and ownership of the rollout and third-party access to metering data. It is expected that smart meters will communicate with data concentrators through powerline carrier technology in France.

In Italy, its state-controlled power provider Enel has initiated digital electricity metering and around 90% of households in the country have implemented smart meters. Government policies, investments, and replacement of existing meters with next generation devices are fueling the growth of the smart meter adoption. For instance, as per the Italian tariff scheme, there have been deployments of new smart meters and replacement of old meters. Moreover, energy distributors have benefited from a reduction in their meter management cost, and the period of service interruption per customer has halved by bringing down the related annual costs for DSOs. Due to greater consumer awareness and clear price signals, consumption peaks have been reduced. Thus, adopting smart meters has increased energy efficiency with the real-time meter reading.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. In the Software Segment Meter Data Analytics Will Show Promising Trends

2.2.2. Increased Initiatives to Develop Smart Cities Will Help the Market to Grow

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Cost

2.4.2. Interoperability

2.4.3. Brand Name of the Company

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growth in Adoption of Smart Meters

2.7.2. Implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure On the Rise

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Integration Challenges

2.8.2. High Cost of Installation

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Incentives and Support From Governments

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Security Concerns

3. Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook By Component

3.1. Software

3.1.1. Meter Data Management System

3.1.2. Meter Data Analytics

3.1.3. Communication Software

3.2. Service

3.2.1. Consulting

3.2.2. Project Management

3.2.3. Implementation Integration

3.2.4. Other Support Services

4. Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook By Deployment Type

4.1. Cloud Based

4.2. On-Premise

5. Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market Outlook By Application

5.1. Electric

5.2. Gas

5.3. Water

6. Europe Smart Meter Data Management Market Regional Outlook

6.1. United Kingdom

6.2. Germany

6.3. France

6.4. Spain

6.5. Italy

6.6. Russia

6.7. Rest of Europe

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aclara Technologies Llc (Acquired By Hubbell Incorporated)

7.2. Arad Group

7.3. Electsolve Technology Solutions Services, Inc.

7.4. Elster Solutions (Acquired By Honeywell International Inc.)

7.5. Enoro Ab (Acquired By Hansen Technologies)

7.6. Itron Inc.

7.7. Landis+Gyr Group

7.8. Oracle Utilities (Opower)

7.9. Siemens Ag

7.10. Trilliant Holdings Inc.

7.11. Eaton Corporation

7.12. Diehl

7.13. Schneider Electric Se

7.14. Kamstrup

7.15. Sensus (Xylem)

8. Research Methodology Scope

8.1. Research Scope Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology

