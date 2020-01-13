From 28-30 April, the global submarine cable community will gather-together under the theme: 'ICPC 2020 Vision: Reliability, Security, Resilience and Sustainability of vital international submarine cables' in Madrid, Spain.The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is pleased to announce it welcomes participationandseeks presentation abstracts from ICPC Members, non-Members and other interested parties from around the globe in response to the 'Call for Papers' that address the 'Vision 2020' theme. Recommended topics include, but are not limited to the following:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005617/en/

https://www.iscpc.org/events/2020-plenary-meeting/

Reliability: How science, engineering, survey and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems;

How science, engineering, survey and planning developments enhance the reliability of submarine cable systems; Security: Sharing the burden of keeping critical international infrastructure secure by working with authorities, stakeholders and other seabed users;

Sharing the burden of keeping critical international infrastructure secure by working with authorities, stakeholders and other seabed users; Resilience: Protecting international telecommunications and power cable systems through collaboration, innovative design and optimum routing; and

Protecting international telecommunications and power cable systems through collaboration, innovative design and optimum routing; and Sustainability: Better science, technology, law, manufacturing, installation and repair so submarine cables remain neutral to benign in the marine environment.

The ICPC requests interested presenters to submit abstracts for proposed presentations no later than Friday, 31 January 2020. For enquiries, please send an e-mail to: secretary@iscpc.org.

About the ICPC Plenary: The annual event attracts a global and industry-specific audience to consider the protection of submarine cables-the infrastructure of the Internet. Participation provides an excellent opportunity to engage with submarine cable owners, suppliers, installers, surveyors, academics and service providers regarding the planning, installation, operation, protection and maintenance of submarine cables. The three-day Plenary also offers delegates the opportunities to enhance their industry knowledge by networking with colleagues and customers as well as meeting with exhibitors whom will be showcasing their products and services. Attendees will find an agenda full of pertinent and valuable presentations, round table sessions and interviews.

About the ICPC: The organisation was formed in 1958 and its primary goal is to promote the safeguarding of international submarine cables against man-made and natural hazards. The ICPC provides a forum for the exchange of technical, legal and environmental information about submarine cables and, with over 170 Members from over 60 nations, including cable operators, owners, manufacturers, industry service providers, as well as governments, it is the world's premier submarine cable organisation.

The ICPC welcomes organisation applications which can be submitted online via: https://www.iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/. The ICPC is the international voice of the submarine cable community with protection of submarine cables worldwide from natural and man-made hazards at the heart of its mission.

As the voice of the submarine cable community, the ICPC welcomes genuine enquiries regarding international submarine cables, environmental factors affecting the submarine cable community and the activities of the organisation. To authorities and seabed users, the ICPC raises awareness of submarine cables as critical infrastructure carrying more than 97% of intercontinental data and addresses the evolution of international treaties and national legislation to help its Members ensure that submarine cables are protected.

For further information, visit: www.iscpc.org. You may also find the ICPC on LinkedIn via the following: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icpc-ltd/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200113005617/en/

Contacts:

Keith Schofield

+44 7836 249376

general.manager@iscpc.org