WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
13.01.2020 | 16:31
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2019

PR Newswire

London, January 13

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

13 January 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2019

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3170 8732

