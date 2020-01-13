With the country's first procurement exercise for bigger projects, the Togolese government intends to develop solar parks with a combined generation capacity of up to 80 MW. The tender is being held under the umbrella of the World Bank's Scaling Solar initiative.The Togolese Agency for Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy has issued a request for pre-qualification to select bidders to develop and construct PV plants with a combined capacity of 60-80 MW. Through the tender, held under the World Bank's Scaling Solar initiative, the Togolese government wants to build PV plants in Kpalassi, ...

