

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thesaurus Global Marketing recalled about 370 units of children's tricycles, citing a risk of poisoning due to the excessive amount of lead in the paint on the tricycle's components and canopy frame.



The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission said that the recall involves Little Bambino 4 in 1 canopy tricycles as the level of lead in the canopy frames and components exceeded the amount allowed by the federal government.



Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.



Children are at great risk of lead poisoning as they are more likely to put objects in their mouth such as those that contain lead paint and also absorb a greater proportion of the lead that they eat.



However, Thesaurus Global said it has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the tricycles so far.



The tricycles, made in China and imported by Florida-based Thesaurus Global, were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from October 2018 to June 2019 for $97-$130.



The products were sold in blue, pink and red colors. They have a back handle, an elongated back rest, a basket, a canopy and a bell on the front handle.



Consumers are advised to contact Thesaurus Global Marketing for a full refund that includes shipping costs. Amazon is contacting all known buyers directly.



In a similar recall in August 2019, RH, US LLC had recalled about 3,200 units of Vintage Steel Play children's chairs and stools due to excessive levels of lead in the paint on the products.



The chairs and stools were sold at RH Baby & Child, RH Teen stores, RH warehouses and RH outlets nationwide and online from October 2012 through May 2019 for between $40 and $130.



