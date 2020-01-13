Regulatory News:
SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announces its 2020 financial calendar.
Event
Date
2019 Full-Year Sales
January 22, 2020
2019 Full-Year Results
March 19, 2020
2020 First-Quarter Sales
April 15, 2020
2020 First-Half Sales
July 16, 2020
2020 First-Half Results
September 24, 2020
2020 Third-Quarter Sales
October 14, 2020
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.
About SuperSonic Imagine
SuperSonic Imagine is a medical technology company (Medtech) specialized in ultrasound imaging. The company designs, develops and markets an ultrasound platform whose exclusive ultrafast technology (UltraFast) has given rise to new imaging methods, which have now become standards in the non-invasive care path for the characterization of breast, liver or prostate diseases. The first innovative mode UltraFast is ShearWave elastography (SWE), which allows doctors to instantly visualize and analyze tissue hardness, which is critical information for the diagnosis of many pathologies. To date, more than 600 publications have validated the benefits of its technologies. The latest addition to the Aixplorer range, Aixplorer MACH 30 introduces a new generation of imaging UltraFast allowing the optimization of all innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast Doppler, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu. With more than 2,300 ultrasound platforms installed worldwide, SuperSonic Imagine is present in more than 80 countries and its main markets are China, the United States and France. The group's revenues for the 2018 financial year amounted to €24.6 million. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).
For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.fr.
