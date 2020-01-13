Craig Fallico, Team Fallico, Dream Town Realty: Team Fallico Announces Exclusive Partnership with Historic Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge

Team Fallico of Dream Town Realty will Present Films and Host Events at Pickwick Theater throughout 2020.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Team Fallico is proud to announce their exclusive partnership with Pickwick Theater, a nearly 100 year old theater with a rich history. The Pickwick started as a vaudeville stage in 1928, and in 1975 was designated a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. The Fallicos plan to present featured films and give away movie tickets throughout the year, in addition to hosting their annual holiday movie for the Park Ridge community.

Both Craig and Nick are long-time residents of the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge and have been full-time realtors since 1969. Over their 50+ year-long career as realtors, they have produced over $500 million in sales volume and sold a home on every street. They have enjoyed working with thousands of thankful customers who have left hundreds of 5-star reviews, amassed a staggering 18K+ Instagram following and fostered a creative powerful marketing strategy with their in-house market team. As key figures in the Park Ridge community, they are the largest sponsor of the Park Ridge Park District.

Last year, they earned the title of the #1 real estate team in Park Ridge, were the Chicago Agent Magazine "Best Team" nominee and made the Chicago Magazine's "Chicagoland" Top Real Estate List by selling over 250 homes from January 2018 - December 2019.

"The Pickwick Theater is a cherished landmark for our Park Ridge community, it is our honor to partner with them and host engaging events throughout the year, "said Craig Fallico, lead broker of Team Fallico, who was recently featured in Crain's Chicago Business 2020 Book.

About Craig Fallico, Team Fallico, Dream Town Realty

Craig Fallico holds membership in multiple real estate affinity organizations, such as the National, Illinois, and Chicago Association of Realtors. Craig specializes in residential, investment/multi-family, condos, foreclosures, short sales, new construction and commercial/mixed use properties. Team Fallico has been featured in Chicago Agent Magazine for Who's Who in Chicago Real Estate and as Rising Star Selectee in Top Agent Magazine. For more information, please call 847-226-0834, or visit http://www.teamfallico.com/.

