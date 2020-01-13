KALRAY: KALRAY ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

Grenoble, France, January, 13, 2020 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2020. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.
- January 22, 2020 Activity in the second half of 2019
- April 20, 2020 2019 Year-End Results
- June 11, 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting
- July 9, 2020 Activity in the first half of 2020
- September 21, 2020 2020 Half-Year Results
ABOUT KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com
|INVESTOR CONTACTS
Eric BAISSUS
contactinvestisseurs@kalray.eu
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71
ACTUS finance & communication
Caroline LESAGE
kalray@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79
|MEDIA CONTACTS
Loic HAMON
communication@kalray.eu
Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71
ACTUS finance & communication
Serena BONI
sboni@actus.fr
Tel. +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
