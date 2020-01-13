KALRAY: KALRAY ANNOUNCES ITS FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2020

Grenoble, France, January, 13, 2020 - Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems, today announces its financial communication agenda for 2020. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing. This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

January 22, 2020 Activity in the second half of 2019

April 20, 2020 2019 Year-End Results

June 11, 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

July 9, 2020 Activity in the first half of 2020

September 21, 2020 2020 Half-Year Results



ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is the pioneer in processors for new intelligent systems. A genuine technological breakthrough, "intelligent" processors are able to intelligently analyze a vast quantity of data on the fly and to make decisions and interact in real time with the outside world. These intelligent processors will be largely deployed in fast-growing sectors such as new-generation networks (intelligent data centers) and autonomous vehicles, as well as in healthcare equipment, drones and robots. Kalray's offering spans both processors and global solutions (electronic boards and software). Created in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA ("Commissariat à l'Énergie Atomique", the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission), Kalray addresses a broad spectrum of customers including server manufacturers, intelligent system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Eric BAISSUS

contactinvestisseurs@kalray.eu

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Caroline LESAGE

kalray@actus.fr

+ 33 1 53 67 36 79 MEDIA CONTACTS

Loic HAMON

communication@kalray.eu

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 18 90 71



ACTUS finance & communication

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr

Tel. +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

