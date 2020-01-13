Internet Marketing Company: Car Insurance Basics - Why Teens Are Considered High-Risk Drivers?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that explains why teenagers are considered high-risk drivers.

The lack of driving history and the statistics that show teen drivers are responsible for more accidents than any other age group makes the insurance companies place the teen drivers in the high-risk category. Other factors that make teen drivers be considered high risk are:

Teen drivers have no experience. Drivers need the experience to recognize and handle hazards that appear during bad weather or during nighttime.

Teen drivers get distracted easily. According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, distracted driving is the cause of 12% of teen auto crashes. Activities like eating, talking or texting on the phone, chatting with other passengers, can make the teen drivers lose focus.

Teen drivers are not wearing seatbelts. Seatbelts are proven to lower the risk of fatal injuries. Recent surveys show that only slightly more than half of teen drivers said that they always wear a seatbelt.

Teen drivers are driving while being under influence. Even experienced drivers have trouble driving while drinking, but the lack of experience for teen drivers can prove deadly when they drive. Teens also prove to be more prone to participate in dangerous behaviors and are more likely to go in a vehicle driven by an intoxicated driver. A quarter of all teen fatalities in accidents happen in accidents caused by drinking and driving.

Teen drivers are driving recklessly. Teenagers are more likely than adult drivers to go beyond the speed limit. More than half of the motor accidents where teens are involved were caused by speeding. Reckless driving behavior involves street racing, tailgating, improper lane changing, rushing through changing traffic lights.

Teen drivers that drive with other teen passengers. Young drivers like teenagers can get easily distracted when they travel with other teenagers. The other teenagers in the vehicle can encourage the teen driver to engage in racing, drinking, or taking drugs.

"Teen drivers are automatically labeled high-risk. Find out why," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

