Farah and Farah to Sponsor Rethreaded Annual Mukti Gala Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Farah and Farah is honored to be a "Celebrate Freedom Sponsor' of Rethreaded's annual Mukti Gala on February 29, 2020, at the Glass Factory in Jacksonville, Florida. The event is a celebration of Rethreaded's work and is their primary fundraiser.

Rethreaded is a mindful gift company that provides survivors of human trafficking with a second chance at life through meaningful employment. Rethreaded's mission is to renew hope, reignite dreams, and release potential for survivors of human trafficking on a local and global scale.

Farah and Farah is a law firm headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, that specializes in personal injury litigation. The firm was in 1979. Farah and Farah are also known for their philanthropic work and efforts in its local community.

In addition to sponsoring the Mukti Gala, Farah and Farah regularly hosts Rethreaded pop-up shops in the lobby of its downtown Jacksonville office and through purchasing staff gifts for giveaways and holidays through Rethreaded.

Farah and Farah is proud to stand alongside Rethreaded and sex trafficking survivors to raise awareness of the transformative work happening in the local community. Farah and Farah also hope to spotlight the ways in which people and businesses can support Rethreaded.

For more information about Rethreaded and the Mukti Gala, visit https://www.rethreaded.com/

About Farah and Farah

Eddie Farah founded Farah and Farah in 1979. The firm, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is comprised of a skilled and experienced team of personal injury attorneys. In addition to auto accidents, the firm has significant experience handling cases such as workplace injuries, slip and fall incidents, medical malpractice, defective products and drugs, social security disability cases, brain injuries, and wrongful death. Over its 40 years in business, the firm has made recoveries in excess over $1 billion for its clients. Farah and Farah is also committed to giving back to the community it serves through various initiatives.

For more information, visit https://farahandfarah.com/

