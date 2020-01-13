Saveene.com Inc: Open Fractional Yacht Event In Lantana Florida - Friday Jan. 17th, 2020 at 1:30 pm -Saveene.com

LANTANA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Saveene.com Inc. (Saveene), www.saveene.com A yacht and jet fractional ownership firm, invites and welcomes yacht lovers, yacht brokers and real estate brokers to visit us at our " Open Yacht" event that will be held this Friday January 17th , 2020 starting at 1 PM, at 111 Moorings Dr., Lantana, Florida 333462. Free parking is available.

All participants will be able to take a tour through the yacht club accessible to fractional owners and will be able to view the fractional yachts. In addition to this, we will discuss all of the benefits of Saveenes Fractional Yacht Ownership and Jet Ownership for those interested in owning a fraction of a private jet instead.

Meet the Saveene staff and the management at Saveene. Enjoy refreshments and fabulous views. Learn about all the benefits of fractional ownership of jets and yachts. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Saveene.Com Inc.

Saveene offers fractional ownerships of jets and yachts. We bring affordable solutions to consumers seeking to own luxury assets at a fraction of the entire cost, all while looking after the management and maintenance tasks required by each asset. Leaving owners worry free and with nothing but time to enjoy their asset, as well as building bonds with family and friends. We welcome all interested parties to call us at 1 (561) 570 4302. For more information about the products please see www.saveene.com.

