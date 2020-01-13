The digital educational publishing market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

There has been a considerable increase in the number of smartphone users over the last few years. The rapid development of Internet infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India, in addition to the high penetration of high-speed Internet services, has been fueling the adoption of smartphone devices in these countries. With the advent of Internet-enabled smartphone devices such as mobile phones and tablets, the reading preference of customers is shifting from traditional print formats to smartphone device-compatible formats. Consumers demand for content on-the-go has shown a rapid increase over the last few years. Several leading publishers of educational content are increasingly offering a wide range of digital content, which customers can access through their smartphone devices. Thus, the global growth in the penetration of smartphone devices will propel the global digital educational publishing market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing influence of data analytics in digital education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Digital Educational Publishing Market: Growing Influence of Data Analytics in Digital Education

There has been a significant rise in the adoption of data analytics software and technologies, such as big data analytics, in digital educational publishing. Vendors use data analytics to track the real-time performance and progress through the software analytics embedded in online systems. For instance, McGraw-Hill Education provides SmartBook, which is accessible online to student learners. Moreover, with the increasing growth of individual learners in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics for personalized learning and performance monitoring is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Rapid penetration of smart devices and growing support for digital education through government initiatives are factors that are boosting the growth of the market. Several countries are adopting initiatives to enable better use of digital technology in education," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Digital Educational Publishing Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the digital educational publishing market by end-user (K-12, higher education, corporate/skill-based), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance as well as register the highest incremental growth.

