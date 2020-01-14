Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2020) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. ("VGFC" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario for a proposed initial public offering of 14,000,000 of its common shares at a price of $0.25 per common share for gross proceeds of $3,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be conducted on a commercially reasonable best efforts basis by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent").

About

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that designs, develops, produces, distributes and sells a variety of plant-based meat and other food alternatives. Our mission is to employ plant-based food technology to create products that are delicious while maintaining a wholesome nutritional profile. To date we have developed a core product line under The Very Good Butchers brand.

