Web Presence: Creative Environments AZ Builds New State-of-the-Art Design Studio

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Creative Environments AZ is one of the Southwest's leading pool and landscape firms. Since its inception in 1950, the company has consistently proven their exceptional creativity and innovation, creating beautiful, functional outdoor living spaces and landscapes for residents and businesses in Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and surrounding areas. Recently, the Creative Environments owners built a new state-of-the-art design studio to enable them to craft even more impressive and unique designs.

Creative Environments AZ is renowned in the region amongst residents, real estate professionals, and industry colleagues. Over the years, the firm has won a slew of awards and accolades for their achievements. This includes the 2018 Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) Award of Merit for Best Landscape Design, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Gold Award in 2015 and Metro Denver Home Builders Marketing and Merchandising Excellence (MAME) award for "Best Outdoor Merchandising" in 2017, as well as the Golden Nugget "Home of the Year" Grand Award in 2017.

The Creative Environments AZ team is never satisfied, however; these landscape architecture innovators are always looking for ways to improve and think outside the box to create fresh and exciting concepts that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and livable. Creative Environments AZ's creations are nothing short of works of art. With their new design studio outfitted with the latest cutting-edge design technology, the team aims to build works even more impressive than ever before.

"We are proud to be one of the largest and most highly regarded pool and landscape companies serving Arizona with innovative and creative outdoor spaces," a spokesperson for Creative Environments AZ said. "Creative Environments has consistently remained a leader in the field winning both local and national awards as well as being named the #1 Landscape Designer in Phoenix by metro area residents."

Armed with decades of experience, a dedicated team, and a spacious high-tech studio, Creative Environments AZ is sure to make 2020 the most successful yet.



To learn more about Creative Environments AZ and see examples of their residential and commercial work, including Adero Canyon, Azure, Seville, Sterling Grove, Fairmont Princess Resort, and The Phoenician, visit their website. https://creativeenvironments.co/portfolio/ You can also connect with Creative Environments on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to stay in the loop about their latest projects and news.

