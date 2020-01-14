The global contact center market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Enterprises are integrating IVR into contact centers to efficiently handle high call volumes. IVR has pre-recorded voice responses for appropriate situations and can also record voice inputs for later handling. It helps customers resolve their issues and obtain information without the need for contacting an agent. IVR also routes the call to the agent if the customer demands more information. The integration of IVR into contact centers is helping enterprises achieve greater customer satisfaction, which is crucial in driving the growth of the global contact center market.

As per Technavio, the integration of chatbots for better turnaround times will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Contact Center Market: Integration of Chatbots for Better Turnaround Times

The integration of chatbots with contact centers helps organizations to ensure good customer service and improve their business. Chatbots eliminate the dependency on contact center agents and give instant responses to customers. This results in faster turnaround time and quick resolution of issues which leads to improved customer experience. This trend is expected to positively impact the adoption of contact center solutions during the forecast period.

"Use of analytics to enhance the customer experience and the incorporation of AI to provide customized solutions will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Contact Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global contact center marketbytype of interaction (voice-based, text-based, and social media-based), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2017, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

