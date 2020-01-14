Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: EVNK01 ISIN: DE000EVNK013 Ticker-Symbol: EVK 
Xetra
13.01.20
17:35 Uhr
26,570 Euro
-0,080
-0,30 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,500
25,900
13.01.
25,600
25,800
13.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVONIK
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG26,570-0,30 %
RAG-STIFTUNG--