

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - RAG-Stiftung to sell about 24 million no par value registered shares in Evonik Industries AG, representing about 5.2% of Evonik's share capital through a private placement in an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors.



It is expected that RAG-Stiftung will retain a stake of about 59.1 % in Evonik's share capital. In addition, RAG-Stiftung has three outstanding bonds which are exchangeable into shares of Evonik.



Settlement and delivery of the shares is expected to take place on 16 January 2020.



