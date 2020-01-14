For National Pothole Day: Solving the crisis and saving millions of pounds

ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLVING THE POTHOLE PROBLEM IMMEDIATELY? Yes, it's possible. It's a product that is proven effective and permanent in the world's harshest climates, from the Yukon to the Outback. It works as quickly as a temporary patch, so it saves the later costs of permanent repair with hot asphalt. It's called EZ Street Asphalt, and is made right here in the UK by Red Stag Materials. It's a fitting answer to eliminating the need for National Pothole Day on 15 January.

EZ STREET ASPHALT IS FAST, EAST AND PERMANENT. This polymer-modified asphalt product is stored cold, and is always ready to use. At a moment's notice, it can be dispatched to a problem pothole. The pothole can be repaired immediately, and patch is instantly ready for traffic.

REDUCING REPAIR COSTS BY ABOUT 50%. Since the EZ Street product is ready to use, it can be used to repair a pothole in a matter of minutes-the same amount of time as a temporary patch. But, EZ Street Asphalt is guaranteed permanent. It eliminates the need for a surfacing gang to follow up and replace the temporary patch. The end result is that by using EZ Street once in lieu of the temporary patch/permanent repair model, it eliminates additional material, equipment and manpower. It ends up costing about half of the usual cost of permanent pothole repair.

CELEBRATING NATIONAL POTHOLE DAY BY REMEMBERING THE HUBCAPS. Recently, posters entitled "Hubcaps Of The UK" have been sent around the nation by EZ Street asphalt. Additionally, key decision makers have been sent pizza boxes containing hubcaps victimised by the UK pothole plague. These hubcaps bear coroner's toe tags, detailing their demise and calling attention to the solution, to wit: EZ Street Asphalt.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: To see more of the campaign, visit www.PotholeBoss.com. Parties interested in more information about EZ Street Asphalt should contact Gary Bremner of EZ Street Asphalt UK manufacturer, Red Stag Materials, at 0845 646 0354

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075396/UK_Hubcap_Poster_Front.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075397/UK_Hubcap_Poster_Back.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075398/EZ_Street_Asphalt.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1075405/Scotland_pothole_repair.jpg