Silicon Mobility, the technology player powering control solutions for a cleaner, safer, and smarter mobility, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.

"Under Rainer's leadership, Silicon Mobility is poised for its next stage of development towards global, large-scale industrialization and the mass-volume application of its products. With this change, it was important to strengthen the team by adding a highly experienced person with a huge automotive background, Rainer has the background, experience, and enthusiasm to take the company forward," said Bruno Paucard, COO of Silicon Mobility.

Rainer is set to lead Silicon Mobility to become the worldwide provider of full-stack solutions for electrically powered vehicles, utilizing its OLEA Field Programmable Control Unit semiconductors, software applications, and system integration services for the control of electric and hybrid automotive powertrains.

Rainer brings more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, with a proven personal track record for developing and marketing innovations in automotive electronics hardware, software, and systems. Across his extensive experience with Robert Bosch GmbH, he was President of the Connected Mobility Solutions division, CEO of Bosch Software Innovations, Executive Vice President of the Information Systems sector, Executive Vice President Sales and Engineering for the Automotive Electronics division, and Vice President of ASSET GmbH. Dr. Kallenbach holds a Ph.D. dissertation and engineering diploma in Technical Cybernetics from the University of Stuttgart.

"Over the years, I have been successful, leading both global multi-billion-dollar organizations as well as smaller "startup type" companies in the automotive industry. More importantly, I bring all my energy, ambition, values, and personal excitement to Silicon Mobility's great team and products," said Rainer. "Based on our superior technology to minimize losses in energy converters and inverters" Silicon Mobility is poised to become a global leader in the development of integrated control solutions for advanced Electric Drives used in mobile applications; not only 4-wheel passenger cars, buses, and trucks, but all future electrified mobility."

Founded in December 2015, Silicon Mobility has been very successful in developing its core products. These include the OLEA system-on-chip FPCU, algorithms, and applications optimized for OLEA, including the complete highly energy-efficient OLEA APP HE solutions for Inverter, DC-DC converter and On Board Charger, as well as related tools and services to allow customers in their successful applications. All of these products have undergone various successful proofs-of-concept and integration at major car OEM and global tier-1 suppliers.

Silicon Mobility is changing the game of electrification by providing an automotive semiconductor control solution with the potential of extending up to 30% the range of electric vehicles, dividing by two the cost of control electronics, and shortening by 10% the battery charging time. Silicon Mobility offers a complete end to end solution, which includes semiconductors as well as software applications for the control of electrified powertrains.

Founded in 2015, Silicon Mobility is a technology leader for cleaner, safer, and smarter mobility. The company designs, develops, and sells flexible, real-time, safe, and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery, and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight, and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability. Its technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a global presence in Germany, Silicon Valley, CA., China, and Japan. For more information, visit: www.silicon-mobility.com

