Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502204 ISIN: FR0004110310 Ticker-Symbol: EGJ 
Stuttgart
14.01.20
08:07 Uhr
30,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,500
31,000
09:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESI GROUP SA30,6000,00 %