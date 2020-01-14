

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee declined against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Tuesday.



The Indian rupee fell to a 4-day low of 70.93 against the greenback, from near a 3-week high of 70.55 seen in early deals. The next possible support for the rupee is seen around the 72.00 level.



Official data released after market hours on Monday showed consumer inflation accelerated to 7.35 percent in December.



The data diminished hopes of further monetary easing by the central bank.



