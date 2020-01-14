Bodyscan Unveils New Fat-loss Calorie Calculator

New tool reveals calories, deficit and timeline to achieve a healthy level of body fat

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UK fat-screening company Bodyscan has developed a new online calculator that tells clients how much fat they need to lose, how many calories they need to eat and how long it will take to reach their goal.

The results provide clients with an achievable, sustainable plan to lose fat as well as setting realistic expectations about how long it will take to get back in shape.

"Most diets fail because they are unrealistic," says Philip Chant, director of Bodyscan. "People think they can reverse years of over-eating in a few days but the best fat-loss diet is the one you stick to, which means a small calorie deficit over a longer period."

The calculator ensures safe dieting by ensuring that daily consumption is not less than 1200 calories a day for a woman, and 1400 calories per day for a man.

Only Bodyscan clients are given access to the full version of the calculator, which will also determine how many calories an individual burns each day and the amount of fat-loss actually required, as well as explore increases in muscle mass.

A free, simpler version of the calculator is at https://bodyfat.bodyscanuk.com.

For Bodyscan clients, the amount of body fat to lose is revealed by the company's advanced body scanner, which accurately measures fat mass precise to a single gram. The need for fat-loss may be influenced by unhealthy visceral fat, which surrounds internal organs and is linked to type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

Ultimately, the new calculator provides comprehensive information that increase the chance of diet success - a fat-loss target, a daily calorie deficit, total calories to consume and the number of weeks required.

About Bodyscan

Bodyscan (bodyscanuk.com) is the only company in the UK dedicated to measuring body composition with highly accurate DEXA (dual-energy X-ray) technology. It has two London clinics, in Marylebone High Street and Cornhill in the City of London. Since 2015 we have performed more than 10,000 scans and 75% of clients cite "fat loss" as the reason for their scan.

