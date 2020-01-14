

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss was 56 million euros, wider than last year's loss of 28 million euros.



Loss per share was 0.35 euro, compared 0.15 euro a year ago.



Operating result was 39 million euros, compared to loss of 23 million euros a year ago. EBITDA for the quarter was 158 million euros, 87.4 percent higher than 85 million euros in the prior year. EBITDA margin was 9.2 percent, up from 4.9 percent last year.



Revenues for the quarter was 1.713 billion euros, down 0.2 percent from last year's 1.717 billion euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Südzucker continues to expect consolidated group operating result to be between 70 million euros to 130 million euros, up from 27 million euros last year.



The company still expects consolidated group revenues to be in the range of 6.7 billion euros to 7.0 billion euros, compared to 6.8 billion euros reported last year.



The company now projects a significant decline in revenues in the sugar segment, compared to previous forecast of moderate decline from last year's 2.6 billion euros.



In the CropEnergies, segment revenues are now expected to be higher than previous view at approximately 810 million euros.



