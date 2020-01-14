AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B () AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 13/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 236.0661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84755 CODE: ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV Sequence No.: 40335 EQS News ID: 952789 End of Announcement EQS News Service

