LIDDS AB: LIDDS: The United States Patent and Trademark Office has registered the LIDDS trademark NANOZOLID in the US

UPPSALA, SWEDEN - LIDDS AB (publ) today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has registered the trademark NanoZolid. LIDDS thereby has exclusive rights to the trademark for products and services in the USA and in the EU, where NanoZolid has been registered since 2016.

The registered Trademark NanoZolid, without any claim to particular font, size or color, has registration no. 5,830,505 and includes International Classes 5 and 42.

-This is an essential, although expected, step in establishing the concept of LIDDS proprietary drug delivery technology NanoZolid for local depots and adds to our already strong IP portfolio, confirms LIDDS CEO Monica Wallter.

