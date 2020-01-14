Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Completes R&D Facility in Colombia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / MOTA VENTURES CORP. (CSE:MOTA)(FSE:1WZ:GR)(OTC:PEMTF) (the "Company" or "Mota Ventures") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ihuana S.A.S ("Ihuana"), has completed its 2,000 square foot research and development facility in Guasca, Colombia (the "R&D Facility"). The purpose-built R&D Facility will be used for a seed registration program on Ihuana's licensed land. This is a significant step, as it will allow Ihuana to begin the important process of registering the genetics of our high-CBD, low-THC strains of cannabis with the Colombian Agricultural Institute (Instituto Colombiano Agroprecuario, or ICA).

The R&D Facility is located on Ihuana's fully-licensed 2.5-hectare agricultural site located in the Bogotá savannah region of Colombia. This area of Colombia has a fertile landscape that is world-renowned for its flower production and exportation. Cannabis plants thrive in the region's mild and stable climate, consistent sunlight (about 12 hours per day year-round) and fertile soil. The Bogotá savannah is also an excellent region for cannabis cultivation due to its strong agricultural infrastructure, low labour costs and proximity to free trade zones and major airports for agricultural exportation.

The R&D Facility uses a market-leading agricultural cover film produced by Ginegar for use in greenhouses. Its unique thermal, mechanical and optical properties make it ideal for protecting crops and enhancing growth. The Company will use an existing structure on the property for cannabis propagation, cloning and drying.

The team at Mota Ventures is excited to announce the completion of the R&D Facility-a major step in the Company's plan for the international distribution of CBD products. The R&D Facility will allow Ihuana to register up to ten strains of high-CBD, low-THC cannabis. Cultivating high-CBD strains of cannabis directly impacts the Company's margins, as higher CBD content will result in a larger yield when extracted.

Joel Shacker, CEO of Mota, commented: "We have been working toward this milestone for some time and are pleased to announce that this puts us well ahead of schedule on our Colombian cultivation plan."

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is seeking to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand. Its plan is to cultivate and extract CBD into high-quality value-added products from its Latin American operations and distribute it both domestically and internationally. Its existing operations in Colombia consist of a 2.5-hectare site that has optimal year-round growing conditions and access to all necessary infrastructure. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

