

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports rose for the first time in five months and at a faster-than-expected rate in December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.



In US dollar terms, exports increased 7.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.3 percent fall in November. Economists had expected 2.9 percent rise.



This was the first increase since July and the strongest since March, when exports surged 14 percent.



Imports grew 16.3 percent annually in December, following a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month. Economists had expected a 9.6 percent increase.



The trade surplus increased to US$46.79 billion in December from US$37.62 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected a surplus of US$45.70 billion.



In 2019, exports rose 0.5 percent from the last year and imports declined 2.8 percent. The trade surplus was US$421.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX