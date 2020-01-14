

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen recovered from its early lows against its most major counterparts during early European deals on Tuesday.



The yen recovered to 109.96 against the greenback, 113.33 against the franc and 142.64 against the pound, from an early near an 8-month low of 110.21, more than 1-year low of 113.54 and a 4-day low of 143.21, respectively.



The yen was trading at 122.52 against the euro, off its early 6-1/2-month low of 122.76.



The yen bounced off to 84.14 against the loonie, from an early near an 11-month low of 84.43, respectively.



If the currency rises further, it may locate resistance around 108.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the franc, 140.00 against the pound, 120.00 against the euro and 82.00 against the loonie.



