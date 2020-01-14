

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose to a five-month high in December, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.8 percent increase in November.



The latest inflation was the highest since July, when it was 4.1 percent.



Cost for food products gained 5.08 percent annually in December and those of services and non-food products increased by 4.16 percent and 3.31 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December.



The EU measures of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.0 percent annually in December, following a 3.7 percent in the preceding month.



In 2019, the average inflation was 3.9 percent compared to the last year. The average HICP was 3.9 percent.



