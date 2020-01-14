

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound slipped to near a 3-week low of 1.2954 against the greenback and a 3-month low of 1.2560 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.3002 and 1.2625, respectively.



Pulling away from an early 4-day high of 143.21 against the yen, the pound edged down to 142.45.



The pound fell to near a 2-month low of 0.8596 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8566.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.27 against the greenback, 1.24 against the franc, 140.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the euro.



