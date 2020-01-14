

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors cheered upbeat trade data from China, showing rising exports and imports in December.



Investors also welcomed signs of a thawing in relations between the United States and China after the U.S. Treasury Department dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator and China pledged to buy nearly an additional $80 billion of U.S. manufactured goods over the next two years.



The phase one U.S.-China trade deal is due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points, or 0.16 percent, at 7.629 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Gambling firm William Hill fell over 1 percent after the Gambling Commission said it would ban consumers from using credit cards to bet from 14 April.



Irish builders merchant Grafton Group soared 6.6 percent after announcing better-than-expected trading results for November and December.



Residential developer Taylor Wimpey advanced 1.5 percent. The company said that its total home completions in U.K. in fiscal 2019 increased by about 5 percent with a record order book.



PageGroup plc., a specialist professional recruitment company, rallied 2 percent after unveiling its fourth-quarter results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX