The clean energy technologies market in China is poised to grow by 568.96 GW during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The implementation of favorable government regulations along with increasing popularity of hybrid power projects are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The rise in demand for oil and gas and growth in the power sector are contributing to an increase in the level of CO2 emissions. This is encouraging the government of China to implement measures such as fast coal-to-gas switching and continued renewables deployment so as to minimize carbon emissions. For instance, China's 13th Five Year Plan on geothermal energy was released by the NEA in 2018, which proposed raising the total geothermal heating (cooling) area to 1.6 billion square meters by 2020 and increase the installed capacity of geothermal power generation. Such initiatives are leading to an increase in the adoption of clean energy technologies such as clean coal, hydropower, wind, solar, and others. Thus, the implementation of favorable government regulations is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Clean Energy Technologies Market in China Companies:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Oil Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers Clean coal technology, Wind turbines, and Hydropower.

JA SOLAR Co. Ltd.

JA SOLAR Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Manufacturing and Solar projects. The company offers Bifacial mono PERC double glass module, Half-Cell module, Standard module, and Double glass module.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Power Systems, Industry Infrastructure, Aircraft, Defense Space, and Others/Eliminations or Corporate. The company offers Ultra-supercritical boilers, IGCC, CCS, Wind, Solar, and Nuclear.

Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: New energy and environmental protection, High efficiency and clean energy, Industrial equipment, Modern services, and Others. The company offers Ultra-supercritical steam turbine and Supercritical steam turbine.

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company offers Supercritical and ultra-supercritical steam turbine, CHP, Biomass, Solar, and Wind.

Clean Energy Technologies Market in China: End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Industries

Buildings

Others

Clean Energy Technologies Market in China: Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Clean coal

Hydropower

Wind

Solar

Others

