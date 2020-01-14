Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $42bn Next-Generation Biologics Market

Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast to 2029
Revenue Forecasts and R&D Trends for Therapeutic Antibody Technologies, Insulins, Growth Hormones, Recombinant Coagulation Factors and Regenerative Medicine
LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation biologics market is estimated to have reached $3.2bn in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% in the first half of the forecast period.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 296-page report you will receive 181 charts- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 296-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the next-generation biologics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-biologics-market-forecast-to-2029/download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Next-Generation Biologics Market forecast to 2029
• Revenue forecasts for the Next-Generation Biologics Market by Sector to 2029:
• Regenerative Medicine: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineering, Gene Therapies
• Next-Generation Antibody Therapies: ADC, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies
• Next-Generation Antibody Fragments & ALPs
• Next-Generation Insulin: Oral Insulin, Ultra- Rapid Acting Insulin, Ultra-Long Acting Insulin
• Next-Generation Growth Hormones
• Next-Generation Coagulating Factors
• Others
• Revenue forecasts for the Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast by Region to 2029:
North America:
• U.S.
• Canada
Europe:
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
Asia-Pacific:
• Japan
• China
• India
RoW
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Russia
• South Africa
• Profiles of the selected leading companies:
• AbbVie
• Amgen
• Eli Lilly
• GSK
• Novo Nordisk
• Roche/ Genentech
• Sanofi Aventis
• Seattle Genetics
• The report also includes a STEP Analysis of the Next-Generation Biologics market.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the next-generation biologics therapies market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the next-generation biologics market?
• What are the market shares of segments of the overall next-generation biologics market in 2018?
• How will each next-generation biologics segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for by 2029?
• How will the market shares for next-generation biologics therapies submarkets develop to 2029?
• Which therapies can succeed and what are their revenue potentials?
• What will be the main sales drivers for the overall market to 2029?
• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and other submarkets?
• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-biologics-market-forecast-to-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
3SBio
Aastrom Biosciences (now Vericel Corporation)
AbbVie
Abcam
Ablynx
ADC Therapeutics
Adnexus (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb)
Adocia
Advanced Cell Technology (now Ocata Therapeutics)
Advantagene
Affibody
Agensys (now part of Astellas Pharma)
Alcon (part of Novartis)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alfacell (now Tamir Biotechnology)
Alkermes
Allergan
Allozyne
Ambrx
Amgen
AMRI
AnGes
Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
Ark Therapeutics
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Athersys
Avita Medical
Baxter International
Bayer Healthcare
Belrose Pharma
Benda Pharmaceutical
Biocad
BioCancell Therapeutics
Biocon
Biodel
Biogen Idec
Bioheart
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Biopartners (part of Bioton)
Biotest Pharmaceuticals
Bioton
BioVex Group (part of Amgen)
BioWa (part of Kyowa Hakko Kirin)
bluebird bio
Boehringer Ingelheim
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Capricor Therapeutics
Cardio3 BioSciences
Cardium Therapeutics
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Celgene
Celladon
CellCoTec
Celldex Therapeutics
Cellerant Therapeutics
Cellular Dynamics International (CDI)
Cephalon (part of Teva)
CEPiA (part of Sanofi)
Ceregene
Chatham Therapeutics
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Chugai (part of Roche)
Civitas Therapeutics
Clayton Biotechnologies
Cold Genesys
Concortis
Covagen
Crescendo Biologics
Critical Pharmaceuticals
CSL Behring
CytoMedix
Cytori Therapeutics
Dance Biopharm
Delenex Therapeutics
Depuy Mitek (part of J&J)
Diabetology
Diasome Pharmaceuticals
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Dyax
Eddingpharm
EGEN
Eisai
Elan Pharmaceuticals (now part of Perrigo Company)
Eli Lilly
Emisphere
Enzon Pharmaceuticals
EnzymeRx
Epitomics (part of Abcam)
ESBATech (part of Novartis)
Flamel Technologies
Fresenius Biotech (now named Neovii Biotech, part of Neopharm)
Fuji Pharma
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Gamida Cell
Genentech (part of Roche)
Generex Biotechnology
Genmab
Genzyme (part of Sanofi)
Geron
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
GlycoExpress
Glycotope
Halozyme Therapeutics
Hanmi Pharmaceutical
Health Canada
Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Histogenics
Humacyte
Human Stem Cells Institute (HSCI)
Igenica
ImmunoGen
Immunomedics
Innovent Biologics
Integra LifeSciences
Introgen Therapeutics
Jain Foundation
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
Juventas Therapeutics
Karolinska Institute
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
LG Life Sciences
LifeCell
Lonza
Loyola University
MacroGenics
MannKind
MedImmune (part of AstraZeneca)
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Merck Serono
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrion Pharmaceuticals
Mersana Therapeutics
Mesoblast
Micromet (part of Amgen)
Millennium Pharmaceuticals
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Molecular Partners
MorphoSys
Nektar Therapeutics
Neopharm Group
NeoStem
NeuralStem
Nippon Kayaku
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
Nuron Biotech
NuVasive
Ocata Therapeutics (formerly Advanced Cell Technology)
OncoSec Medical
OPKO Health
Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Organogenesis
Organovo
Orthofix
Osiris Therapeutics
PeriphaGen Holdings
Perrigo Company
Pfizer
Pieris
Piramal Group
Progenics Pharmaceuticals
Prolor Biotech (part of OPKO Health)
Rani Therapeutics
ratiopharm (part of Teva)
Redwood Bioscience
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Reliance Life Sciences
ReNeuron
RIKEN [Japan]
Roche
Roche Glycart (part of Roche)
SAFC
Sandoz (part of Novartis)
Sanofi
Seattle Genetics
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech (part of Benda)
Shreya Life Sciences
SironRX Therapeutics
Skye Orthobiologics
Sorrento Therapeutics
Sotex PharmFirm
Spark Therapeutics
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spirogen (part of AstraZeneca)
Stelis Biopharmaceuticals (part of Strides Arcolab)
Stem CentRx
StemCells
Stempeutics Research
Strativa Pharmaceuticals
Strides Arcolab
Sutro Biopharma
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
Symphogen
Synthon
Synthon Biopharmaceuticals BV (part of Synthon)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Thermalin Diabetes
TiGenix
TRION Pharma
UCB
UniQure
USV
VBL Therapeutics
Vericel Corporation
Versartis
viDA Therapeutics
Viventia Biotechnologies Inc
VX Pharma
Wyeth (part of Pfizer)
Xencor
Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Zydus Cadila
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM)
Babraham Institute
Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) [US]
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Duke University
Duke University Hospital
EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
European Commission
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [US]
Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG) [Germany]
International Diabetes Federation (IDF)
Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) [Japan]
Moorfields Eye Hospital [UK]
National Cancer Institute (NCI) [US]
National Health Service (NHS) [UK]
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) [UK]
National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) [US]
Royal Institute of Technology [Sweden]
Russian Ministry of Healthcare (Minzdrav)
Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)
Stanford University
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
Tianjin International Joint Academy of Bio-medicine
University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
University of Chicago
University of Toronto
World Bank Group
World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF)
World Health Organization (WHO)
Yale School of Medicine
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services World Industry and Market Forecast to 2029
Global Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Market Forecast to 2029
Global Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2029
Global Biosimilars and Follow-On Biologics Market 2019-2029
Top 25 Biosimilar Drug Manufacturers 2019
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg