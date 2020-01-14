Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $42bn Next-Generation Biologics Market

Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast to 2029

Revenue Forecasts and R&D Trends for Therapeutic Antibody Technologies, Insulins, Growth Hormones, Recombinant Coagulation Factors and Regenerative Medicine

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation biologics market is estimated to have reached $3.2bn in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Next-Generation Biologics Market forecast to 2029

• Revenue forecasts for the Next-Generation Biologics Market by Sector to 2029:

• Regenerative Medicine: Stem Cell Therapies, Tissue Engineering, Gene Therapies

• Next-Generation Antibody Therapies: ADC, Engineered Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies

• Next-Generation Antibody Fragments & ALPs

• Next-Generation Insulin: Oral Insulin, Ultra- Rapid Acting Insulin, Ultra-Long Acting Insulin

• Next-Generation Growth Hormones

• Next-Generation Coagulating Factors

• Others

• Revenue forecasts for the Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast by Region to 2029:

North America:

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

Asia-Pacific:

• Japan

• China

• India

RoW

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Russia

• South Africa

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• AbbVie

• Amgen

• Eli Lilly

• GSK

• Novo Nordisk

• Roche/ Genentech

• Sanofi Aventis

• Seattle Genetics

• The report also includes a STEP Analysis of the Next-Generation Biologics market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the next-generation biologics therapies market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the next-generation biologics market?

• What are the market shares of segments of the overall next-generation biologics market in 2018?

• How will each next-generation biologics segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for by 2029?

• How will the market shares for next-generation biologics therapies submarkets develop to 2029?

• Which therapies can succeed and what are their revenue potentials?

• What will be the main sales drivers for the overall market to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and other submarkets?

• How will the market shares of the regional markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

3SBio

Aastrom Biosciences (now Vericel Corporation)

AbbVie

Abcam

Ablynx

ADC Therapeutics

Adnexus (part of Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Adocia

Advanced Cell Technology (now Ocata Therapeutics)

Advantagene

Affibody

Agensys (now part of Astellas Pharma)

Alcon (part of Novartis)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alfacell (now Tamir Biotechnology)

Alkermes

Allergan

Allozyne

Ambrx

Amgen

AMRI

AnGes

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

Ark Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Avita Medical

Baxter International

Bayer Healthcare

Belrose Pharma

Benda Pharmaceutical

Biocad

BioCancell Therapeutics

Biocon

Biodel

Biogen Idec

Bioheart

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biopartners (part of Bioton)

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Bioton

BioVex Group (part of Amgen)

BioWa (part of Kyowa Hakko Kirin)

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Capricor Therapeutics

Cardio3 BioSciences

Cardium Therapeutics

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Celgene

Celladon

CellCoTec

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellular Dynamics International (CDI)

Cephalon (part of Teva)

CEPiA (part of Sanofi)

Ceregene

Chatham Therapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Chugai (part of Roche)

Civitas Therapeutics

Clayton Biotechnologies

Cold Genesys

Concortis

Covagen

Crescendo Biologics

Critical Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring

CytoMedix

Cytori Therapeutics

Dance Biopharm

Delenex Therapeutics

Depuy Mitek (part of J&J)

Diabetology

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dyax

Eddingpharm

EGEN

Eisai

Elan Pharmaceuticals (now part of Perrigo Company)

Eli Lilly

Emisphere

Enzon Pharmaceuticals

EnzymeRx

Epitomics (part of Abcam)

ESBATech (part of Novartis)

Flamel Technologies

Fresenius Biotech (now named Neovii Biotech, part of Neopharm)

Fuji Pharma

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Gamida Cell

Genentech (part of Roche)

Generex Biotechnology

Genmab

Genzyme (part of Sanofi)

Geron

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlycoExpress

Glycotope

Halozyme Therapeutics

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Health Canada

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Histogenics

Humacyte

Human Stem Cells Institute (HSCI)

Igenica

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Innovent Biologics

Integra LifeSciences

Introgen Therapeutics

Jain Foundation

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

Juventas Therapeutics

Karolinska Institute

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

LG Life Sciences

LifeCell

Lonza

Loyola University

MacroGenics

MannKind

MedImmune (part of AstraZeneca)

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

Merck Serono

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrion Pharmaceuticals

Mersana Therapeutics

Mesoblast

Micromet (part of Amgen)

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mochida Pharmaceutical

Molecular Partners

MorphoSys

Nektar Therapeutics

Neopharm Group

NeoStem

NeuralStem

Nippon Kayaku

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Nuron Biotech

NuVasive

Ocata Therapeutics (formerly Advanced Cell Technology)

OncoSec Medical

OPKO Health

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Organogenesis

Organovo

Orthofix

Osiris Therapeutics

PeriphaGen Holdings

Perrigo Company

Pfizer

Pieris

Piramal Group

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Prolor Biotech (part of OPKO Health)

Rani Therapeutics

ratiopharm (part of Teva)

Redwood Bioscience

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Reliance Life Sciences

ReNeuron

RIKEN [Japan]

Roche

Roche Glycart (part of Roche)

SAFC

Sandoz (part of Novartis)

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech (part of Benda)

Shreya Life Sciences

SironRX Therapeutics

Skye Orthobiologics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sotex PharmFirm

Spark Therapeutics

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spirogen (part of AstraZeneca)

Stelis Biopharmaceuticals (part of Strides Arcolab)

Stem CentRx

StemCells

Stempeutics Research

Strativa Pharmaceuticals

Strides Arcolab

Sutro Biopharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

Symphogen

Synthon

Synthon Biopharmaceuticals BV (part of Synthon)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thermalin Diabetes

TiGenix

TRION Pharma

UCB

UniQure

USV

VBL Therapeutics

Vericel Corporation

Versartis

viDA Therapeutics

Viventia Biotechnologies Inc

VX Pharma

Wyeth (part of Pfizer)

Xencor

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila



List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament et des Produits de Santé (ANSM)

Babraham Institute

Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) [US]

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Duke University

Duke University Hospital

EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [US]

Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG) [Germany]

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) [Japan]

Moorfields Eye Hospital [UK]

National Cancer Institute (NCI) [US]

National Health Service (NHS) [UK]

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) [UK]

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) [US]

Royal Institute of Technology [Sweden]

Russian Ministry of Healthcare (Minzdrav)

Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC)

Stanford University

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Tianjin International Joint Academy of Bio-medicine

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

University of Chicago

University of Toronto

World Bank Group

World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF)

World Health Organization (WHO)

Yale School of Medicine

