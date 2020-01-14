In Italy, 2020 Under The Banner of Sweet Food Service, Internationality and Business with SIGEP, the International Gelato Show

100,000 gelato parlours around the world

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new year begins under the banner of Corrado Peraboni's nomination as the new CEO ofItalian Exhibition Group (IEG) and the opening of two global examples of Made in Italy, SIGEP (in Rimini) and Vicenzaoro January (in Vicenza), on the themes of food and jewellery&fashion respectively.

At Rimini Expo Centre, from 18th to 22nd January, the sweet food service universe will be celebrated with SIGEP, the international trade show of artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, and A.B. Tech Expo for technologies and products for bakery, pastry and confectionery. Not only trends but numbers also confirm the growing popularity of Italy's artisan gelato tradition abroad. There are now over 100,000 artisan gelato parlours in the world with Germany, Spain, Poland, Japan, Argentina, Australia and the United Statestopping the consumption charts, while in Europe, in terms of sales turnover, Germanywith 4.5 billion Euros followed by Spain's3.1 billion and Great Britain's2.9 billion *.

For five days, Sigep and A.B. Tech will become a powerhouse for innovation, business and global networking, where trends and technologies will be generated and competition to win the prestigious title of World Gelato Champion will be rife. The world's key players from the vast supply chain of products and technologies for gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee gathered together for one exclusive international event which will welcome foreign buyers from all 5 continents. Thanks to the valuable contribution of ITA Italian Trade Agency and support from the extensive Regional Advisor network, Sigep and A.B.Tech's business platform is able to reach buyers from all over the world and is further consolidated at the show with B2B meetings organized through Italian Exhibition Group's online agenda system.

SIGEP 2020: 41st edition. 20% international exhibitors, 1,250 companies in attendance, 1,300 events programmed for an explosion of flavour that the extraordinary multi-national audience of gelato makers, pastry chefs and bakers will experience at specific talks. In fact, this year will see the debut of Vision Plaza, the think tank par excellence and red carpet for top international sector experts, as well as other vertical event areas for each product area, featuring a succession of moments of encounter and reflection.

*sources: Sigep Processing Centre on operator estimates and data from Confartigianato - CNA - Unioncamere - UIF - ACOMAG

SIGEP calendar on https://en.sigep.it/events/program/all-events?date=2020-01-18

Vicenzaoro January https://www.vicenzaoro.com/en

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/723307/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798116/Sigep_Logo.jpg

