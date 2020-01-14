Effective Software changes its name to Engage EHS in line with ambitious expansion plans

Reports 50% growth year on year in environment, health and safety (EHS) market

1.5 million Euros (UK 1.3 million Pounds) in latest round of investment

Effective Software, a recognized leader in the EHS technology space, has rebranded under the company name Engage EHS to reflect the value it is driving for its customers in addressing changing EHS challenges, build on its market momentum and reflect its global expansion strategy.

The re-branding is designed to solidify Engage EHS's stance, offering and direction in the EHS industry underpinned by a portfolio of product software modules that are helping organizations worldwide to engage their workforce in health and safety and transform the way they are managing their safety data.

"Our rapidly growing customer base is a testament to the value and demand of our EHS modules. This strong momentum coincides with our expansion roadmap, investment and re-branding," explains Darragh Geoghegan CEO Engage EHS.

"2020 promises to be a very exciting year with plans underway to expand into Europe, APAC and North America," adds Geoghegan. "We at Engage EHS are leading the way in employee engagement. Enterprises are fast learning that an engaged workforce is a safer and more effective one when it comes to EHS programs"

New round of funding secured for expansion

Engage EHS has secured 1.5 million euros in a recent round of funding from existing venture capital and strategic private investors. "The EHS market is on a real growth curve, which is good news for our investors," explains Geoghegan. A recent report1 by independent research firm Verdantix estimates the EHS market will be worth $2 billion by 2024 with a compound annual growth rate of 9.2%.

"The market is being driven by digitization in the EHS domain, following the digital transformation of business functions such as finance and human resources, together with more stringent regulations in emerging markets and increased importance being put on EHS by enterprises when it comes to their operational risk budgets," adds Geoghegan.

Engage EHS's health and safety management system is made up of web and mobile modules including incident, audit, risk, training, permit to work, contractor and plant connecting all EHS processes conveniently in one place. Engage EHS is driving a 'social media' style approach allowing effective two way communication between frontline workers and their managers to efficiently administer safety initiatives.

Engage EHS, headquartered in Dublin, has offices in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds together with Madrid, Spain. Its cloud based system focuses on serving the EHS market in a wide variety of industries including manufacturing, engineering, logistics and supply-chain and construction. Engage EHS leverages on its extensive expertise in the EHS field and now has 300 plus enterprise clients.

