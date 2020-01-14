Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.01.2020 | 11:25
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 14

MANCHESTERANDLONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement made on 8 January 2020, the Company is pleased to announce the commencement in dealings of its 157,250 Ordinary shares today on the Premium Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Following Admission and in conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has the following number of Ordinary shares in issue, Ordinary shares held in Treasury and Total Voting Rights attaching to the issued capital:

Number of Ordinary shares in issue32,610,738
Number of Ordinary shares held in Treasury-
Total Voting Rights attaching to Ordinary shares in circulation32,610,738

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

14 January 2020

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

© 2020 PR Newswire