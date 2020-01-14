The global blood cancer therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 12.63 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by Type (Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Myeloma), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The growing adoption of therapeutics and the advent of novel therapies are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Vendors and various organizations are creating awareness about various types of blood cancer through blood cancer awareness campaigns. This prevents delayed diagnosis and treatment of disease. For instance, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. started Make Blood Cancer Visible program as a part of the Blood Cancer Awareness Month in 2015 to raise awareness about the disease. Such initiatives are encouraging patients to opt for preventative tests and thus seek treatment during the early stages of the disease. Furthermore, vendors and government organizations are introducing patient assistance programs to provide treatment at an affordable cost, thereby increasing patient adherence. Thus, increasing awareness is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Blood Cancer Therapeutics Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is headquartered in the US and operates the business under the BioPharmaceuticals segment. The company offers SPRYCEL, which is a prescription medicine approved for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in adults and pediatric patients.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers RITUXAN, GAZYVA, and VESANOID.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers DARZALEX and IMBRUVICA.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business segments: Innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company offers ARZERRA, KYMRIAH, GLEEVEC, RYDAPT, and TASIGNA.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Japan and operates through only one segment which focuses on commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers VELCADE and ICLUSIG.

Blood Cancer Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Myeloma

Blood Cancer Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

