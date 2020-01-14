The breadth of IQE's technology portfolio and ability to serve compound semiconductor chip customers in the US and Asia puts it in a good position to benefit from rising demand for compound semiconductor applications for 5G and connected devices. The share price has been hit by the shift to Asian-centric supply chains caused by US-Chinese trade tensions, and resultant reductions to management guidance. Although the timing of a recovery is difficult to gauge, we see scope for earnings recovery as IQE secures additional contracts in Asia and leverages its IP portfolio into sustainable profit growth and cash generation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...