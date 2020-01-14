ViewSonic to Showcase EdTech Solutions at BETT 2020

Open-platform solutions expand their capabilities through integration with Google for Education, Microsoft Education, and other ecosystems

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Europe Ltd., a leading provider of visual solutions, will be at the British Educational Training and Technology show (BETT) in London from Jan. 22-25 to showcase its total educational technology (EdTech) solutions, which include its ViewBoard interactive displays and proprietary myViewBoard software platform. As the solutions operate on a technology-agnostic philosophy, they also support Google for Education, Microsoft Education, and other ecosystems, allowing schools to integrate them easily with their existing platforms and solutions.

At BETT 2020, ViewSonic will be exhibiting various solutions via four scenarios that address important trends in education. Through these scenarios, ViewSonic will demonstrate how their solutions can help schools improve the learning environment for educators and students.

Interactive Learning Zone - myViewBoard + Google for Education

In recent years, interactive learning has become indispensable to improving learning outcomes and fostering innovation. ViewSonic's Google for Education-certified solution takes interactive learning to the next level by integrating seamlessly into the Google for Education ecosystem. This allows educators to navigate effortlessly between Google Classroom and myViewBoard Classroom. For example, educators will be able to manage and use all the tools available in Google Classroom right alongside myViewBoard's rich whiteboard tools with real-time synchronisation of announcement boards, lesson plans, assignments, and student management.

Also through cloud collaboration, educators can bring together classrooms in different locations, whether down the hall or on the other side of the world, for an educational experience that is truly without borders. With its open-platform, web-based nature, this solution is ideal for a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) model, whether the devices are laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

Virtual Teaching Assistant Zone - myViewBoard for Windows + AI Embedded Sensor

To create a teaching and learning environment where participants can interact, communicate and engage with learning resources without physical boundaries, Virtual Teaching Assistant provides the benefits of real-time digital collaboration for learning.

ViewSonic will be demonstrating its video-assisted learning feature, myViewBoard Clips, as well as handwriting and drawing recognition, a quiz feature, throw function, and support for Microsoft Immersive Reader. These tools help produce better cognitive and learning outcomes. What's more, ViewSonic sought to supplement the already versatile functionality of myViewBoard with the power of AI. A new sensor combined with AI algorithms can help analyze students' responses, such as their moods, to improve teaching and learning.

The SCALE-UP Classroom - Collaborate with Efficiency

To make collaboration easier and more effective, a SCALE-UP classroom setup is ideal. These classrooms revolve around the idea that instead of teachers lecturing and students doing assignments in their own time, students learn the core materials in their own time and do reinforcement tasks, such as workgroup projects, during class.

Utilising ViewBoard interactive displays with myViewBoard Huddle, educators can group their students into workgroups with ease to initiate group discussions or work. Next with the ViewBoard Cast function, educators can follow up by assigning topics to individual workgroups as well as share reference materials such as documents and images. Workgroups can also share their screens with teachers to consult their opinion or project onto a digital whiteboard for presenting to or discussing with the entire class.

Esports Zone - Coaching

With esports forecasted to become a billion-dollar industry in 2019, the stakes for fostering and developing active and aspiring esports pros are higher than ever. Understanding this development, ViewSonic will also be demonstrating a solution for esports training and coaching. With the help of ViewSonic's ELITE gaming monitors and ViewBoard interactive displays, the demonstration will present the future of esports instruction, preparation, and development.

Visit ViewSonic at BETT 2020, ExCel London, booth No. SK30. To schedule a tour of the ViewSonic booth, please visit https://www.viewsonic.com/uk/bett2020/ .