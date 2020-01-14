EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range 2020-01-14 / 11:30 Emmen, Switzerland, 14 January 2020 *Media release* *ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range* *Technology provider ALSO is continuing to expand its 3D technology portfolio. Newcomers to the range are the DWS and Leapfrog professional 3D printers and the Sculpto entry-level model. ALSO is thus further enhancing its profile as a leading provider in the area of additive manufacturing.* Deployment scenarios for 3D printers range ever wider, from high-priced models for challenging component production in manufacturing to compact units for printing smaller items. ALSO included the first 3D printer in its portfolio in 2017, since then the distributor and technology provider has continuously expanded its offering in the area of additive manufacturing. The 3D printers and solutions that ALSO distributes now support different complete workflows in additive manufacturing up to and including the finished product. "By further expanding our 3D technology portfolio ALSO is again increasing the range of its offerings and thereby strengthening its long-term commitment in this important growth area," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "We will continue to invest in this exciting sector and take new partners on board." With the professional 3D printers from DWS und Leapfrog and the less expensive model from Sculpto the company now offers, in addition to HP Multi Jet Fusion technology, a wide range of devices for many different uses. The 3D printers made by DWS of Italy were developed specially for production in jewellery and dental, specific productions in general industry and all sorts of prototype work. DWS uses laser-based stereolithography (SLA) and works with an extensive range of materials and software developed in-house. ALSO additionally distributes DWS' new DFAB product and materials for one visit dental restorations in Germany. The Dutch manufacturer's Leapfrog FDM printers are using two print heads that can be operated separately in different modes and can also work with several materials in parallel. ALSO distributes Leapfrog's Bolt Pro model in Europe. Buyers of professional DWS and Leapfrog products also benefit from the expertise bundled at the ALSO European Centre of Competence for 3D Printing. Users of the small and very easy-to-use Sculpto printer can 3D print swiftly and simply, without special previous knowledge, objects up to the size of a football in many different colours and shapes by means of the Sculpto app. Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200114en.pdf [1] *Contact person ALSO Holding AG: * Manuela Rost-Hein Head of Communications ALSO Group Phone: +49 151 14040215 E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com *ALSO Holding AG* (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware, software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop. ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://also.group [2] *Droege Group * Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution - following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention, demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information: https://droege-group.com [3] *Disclaimer * This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. 