

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation rose for the third month in a row in December, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.



The consume price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 3.4 percent increase in November. This was in line with economists expectation.



Prices for food grew 5.9 percent annually in December and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 8.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, following a 0.1 percent in the preceding month.



Core consumer prices rose 3.9 percent annually in December and increased 0.3 percent from the previous month.



In 2019, the average consumer prices rose by 3.4 percent compared to the previous year. The core inflation was 3.8 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 5.7 percent in November, after a 6.4 percent rise in October.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.0 percent in November, following a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX