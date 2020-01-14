WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

14 January 2020

Wincanton plc

('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CHRISTOPHER FENTON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, MANAGING DIRECTOR - INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WINCANTON PLC b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC







ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction EXERCISE OF OPTION



EXERCISE OF A NIL-COST OPTION OVER 42,457 ORDINARY SHARES. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN SETTLED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, RESULTING IN THE DELIVERY OF 22,502 SHARES. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 22,502 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregate volume

- Price

N/A

N/A

e) Date of the transaction 13 JANUARY 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market





For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Interim Company Secretary



Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000

Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns/Tilly Abraham





Notes to Editors



Wincanton plc

Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts: