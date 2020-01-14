Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.01.2020

WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
14.01.2020 | 12:13
69 Leser
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 14

14 January 2020

Wincanton plc
('Wincanton' or the 'Group')

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCHRISTOPHER FENTON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status PDMR, MANAGING DIRECTOR - INDUSTRIAL & TRANSPORT
b)Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWINCANTON PLC
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN WINCANTON PLC



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionEXERCISE OF OPTION

EXERCISE OF A NIL-COST OPTION OVER 42,457 ORDINARY SHARES. THE EXERCISE HAS BEEN SETTLED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, RESULTING IN THE DELIVERY OF 22,502 SHARES.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL22,502
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregate volume
- Price
N/A
N/A
e)Date of the transaction 13 JANUARY 2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market



-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Wincanton Plc Tel: 01249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Interim Company Secretary

Buchanan Tel: 020 7466 5000
Richard Oldworth/Vicky Hayns/Tilly Abraham


Notes to Editors

Wincanton plc
Wincanton is the largest British logistics firm, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired brands across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

Improved stock visibility and availability, reduction of lead times, collaborative warehousing and transport models, and an absolute commitment to continuous improvement, are just some of the reasons why many of our customer relationships extend to more than 20 years.

Key facts:

  • Annual revenue in the UK & Ireland exceeds £1.1 billion
  • Over 17,700 colleagues including 4,000+ drivers
  • Operates from 200+ locations with 7.6 million square feet of warehousing across the UK and Ireland
  • Operating responsibility for around 3,400 vehicles
