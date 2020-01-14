ADYOULIKE Audited by ABC to JICWEBS Brand Safety Principles for 2020

ADYOULIKE has been verified to the JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles by industry-owned media auditor ABC

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The aim of the Good Practice Principles is to enhance transparency in the UK digital display advertising market, ultimately giving brands greater confidence that their advertising will reach the right audience and will not be associated with content that could jeopardise brand reputation.

ADYOULIKE is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers.

In 2019, ADYOULIKE launched Native Stories, offering an immersive format that combines the best social experience of social media stories formats and the quality publisher environment of the ADYOULIKE unified network on the Open Web.

As a JICWEBS approved auditor, ABC supplies the online media industry with a trusted and robust currency on which media space can be bought and sold. For more information on ABC's audit services please go to: www.abc.org.uk/audit-servicesbrandsafety

Dale Lovell, UK Managing Director and Co-Founder, comments;

"We are proud to be JICWEBS verified once again for 2020, reinforcing our commitment to improving standards across the industry.

ADYOULIKE has set out to deliver non-intrusive seamless, infeed advertising in a transparent marketplace at programmatic scale. With a fast-changing digital landscape, it's important that advertisers have a standard they can trust when verifying ad partners, which JICWEBS provides."

Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: "We are delighted to have audited ADYOULIKE to the JICWEBS Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG) Good Practice Principles. Our auditing services give the industry confidence about compliance with JICWEBS industry-agreed standards, raising the bar in the important area of brand safety."

About ADYOULIKE





ADYOULIKE (www.adyoulike.com) is the leading global in-feed native advertising platform. Launched in 2011, it is a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace. Main ADYOULIKE offices are: London, Paris & New York.

About ABC

ABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading.

Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service, checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB, JICWEBS and TAG.

Our logo stands for quality and trust in media, empowering our £22bn industry to trade with confidence. For more information please visit www.abc.org.uk

For press enquiries, please contact Richard Edwards on 01442-200971 or abcpressoffice@nativethinking.co.uk

About JICWEBS

JICWEBS is the UK's Joint Industry Committee for Web Standards and is made up of the following trade bodies: Association of Online Publishers (AOP), Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK, News Media Association, ISBA - the voice of British advertisers - and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA).

For more information please visit www.jicwebs.org

About the Digital Trading Standards Group (DTSG)

The DTSG comprises representatives from the following sectors of the digital display trading ecosystem: advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs), advertising networks, sales houses, advertising exchanges, supply side platforms (SSPs) and publishers.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730936/ADYOULIKE_Logo.jpg