

Slovakia's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in December, the same as seen in November.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.2 percent annually in December and those for education and transportation rose by 4.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



The core inflation climbed to 2.9 percent in December from 2.7 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI fell 0.2 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



On an average, the consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in 2019 compared with the previous year.



