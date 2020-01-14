Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 13-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 378.41p INCLUDING current year revenue 385.52p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---