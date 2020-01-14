The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 January 2020. ISIN DK0060868966 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: AaB ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 333,334 shares of DKK 200 (DKK 66,666,800) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 63,333,460 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 333,334 shares of DKK 10 (DKK 3,333,340) ------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AAB ------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3307 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=752652