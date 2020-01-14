Digital therapeutics company HiDoc Technologies GmbH, dba Cara Care, announced today the appointment of Jessica Federer to its board of directors and the hiring of Samantha Avila as chief financial officer. Cara Care offers a unique approach to gastrointestinal healthcare with a mobile companion app, filling a gap in the journey of patients who spend most of their time outside general physician (GP) and gastroenterologist (GI) offices, especially those who suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

Federer was previously the chief digital officer at Bayer A.G., leading the enterprise-wide digital transformation for the global life sciences leader. While at Bayer, she also held leadership positions in regulatory affairs, market access, communications and public affairs.

"The field of digital health holds tremendous potential to improve access and outcomes while reducing costs, benefiting the entire health ecosystem of patients, providers, and payers, including employer sponsored plans," said Federer. "Cara Care shows us what it looks like when the potential of digital health becomes reality, successfully introducing meaningful, measurable value where it is urgently needed. This company has what it takes the right team, customer engagement, technology, investor syndicate and partners to improve lives around the world, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Avila brings to Cara Care extensive financial management, fundraising and commercial experience in the healthcare and life sciences industry. She has served in a variety of finance and commercial roles with Medtronic, Confluent Medical, Lighthouse Capital Partners, PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG. "The digital therapeutics market has developed considerably over the past year from a regulatory, reimbursement, and commercial standpoint, and Cara Care is well positioned to lead in the gastrointestinal segment," noted Avila. "I am enthusiastic to join the company and to be a part of an organization that is delivering cost-effective care solutions to a large and underserved patient population."

"Digital therapeutics have the potential to transform the care continuum for patients suffering from GI disease. Effective optimization of treatment requires months of lifestyle and dietary modification which can be onerous for both patients and physicians. As a result, in many cases clinical guidelines are not followed. Cara Care streamlines this process by providing a tech-enabled solution combined with nutritionist support to deliver an efficient and effective therapy, greatly improving quality of life with sustained results," noted Jesaja Brinkmann, co-founder and managing director of Cara Care.

"We are pleased to have Jessica and Samantha join the organization as we rapidly grow and expand our commercial and partnership activities to support our mission of becoming the standard of care for GI disease," said Dr. André Sommer, co-founder and managing director of Cara Care.

About Cara Care

Berlin-based digital health company HiDoc Technologies GmbH, dba Cara Care, offers the Cara Care digital therapeutic app for digestive diseases, which spans medication management as well as dietary and mental health interventions to improve gastrointestinal health. The Cara Care app available for iOS and Android helps fill the gaps between doctor visits for gastrointestinal disease patients. Part of the Microsoft Accelerator, winner of the GlaxoSmithKline Transforming the Future of Self-Care Challenge in the category "Digital Health Technologies," featured in Healthline's Best Gut Health Apps in 2019, and ranking among the most promising 18 digital therapeutic companies 2019 at CB Insights, Cara Care has raised more than $9 million in funding to date. For more information, visit https://cara.care/en.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005255/en/

Contacts:

Joe Duraes

Nobles Global Communications

joe@noblesgc.com

+1-917-687-6419

Jesaja Brinkmann

Cara Care

press@cara.care

+49 30 54909949