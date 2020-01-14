Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the full year 2019 financial statement bulletin

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release January 14th, 2020



Publishing time for the full year 2019 financial statement bulletin

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its full year 2019 financial statement bulletin on February 12th, 2020 at 09:00 EET. The full financial report will be available after publication in company website: https://www.rovio.com/investors .

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and teleconference on its full year 2019 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on February 12th, 2020 at 14:00 EET. The audiocast can be viewed live at: http://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar , and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 58862747#

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 855 857 0686

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period began on January 13th, 2020.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

+ 358 40 485 8985

RovioIR@rovio.com

