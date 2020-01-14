Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DXQD ISIN: FI4000266804 Ticker-Symbol: R0F 
Tradegate
13.01.20
16:40 Uhr
4,770 Euro
+0,178
+3,88 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,704
4,742
13:39
4,716
4,750
13:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.01.2020 | 13:17
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Publishing time for the full year 2019 financial statement bulletin

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release January 14th, 2020

Publishing time for the full year 2019 financial statement bulletin

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its full year 2019 financial statement bulletin on February 12th, 2020 at 09:00 EET. The full financial report will be available after publication in company website: https://www.rovio.com/investors.

Rovio will host an English language audiocast and teleconference on its full year 2019 financial results, including Q&A session, for analysts, media and institutional investors on February 12th, 2020 at 14:00 EET. The audiocast can be viewed live at: http://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar, and later on the same day as a recording.

Dial in number(s) for the phone conference:

PIN: 58862747#

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804
United States: +1 855 857 0686

Rovio Entertainment Corp. follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports. The silent period began on January 13th, 2020.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Rene Lindell, CFO
+ 358 40 485 8985
RovioIR@rovio.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.rovio.com

About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, released worldwide in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)