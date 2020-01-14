

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lending to Eurozone households increased at a faster pace in the third quarter, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday.



The annual growth rate of loans to households improved to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in the second quarter.



At the same time, financial investment of households increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.4 percent and their gross non-financial investment increased at a faster pace of 4.9 percent.



Further, the report showed that net value added by non-financial corporations grew 3.9 percent in the third quarter, after rising 3 percent. Gross operating surplus grew 3.7 percent, much faster than the 0.1 percent rise a quarter ago.



As a result, gross entrepreneurial income increased at a higher rate of 2.5 percent in the third quarter, the ECB said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de